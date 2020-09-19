Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

