Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Loop Capital

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.26.

EAT opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

