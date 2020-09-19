Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $53.03. 960,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

