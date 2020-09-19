Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $6.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $27.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. 1,181,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

