Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

KTRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 449,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,608. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. Its product candidate is VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

