Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Natural.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 556,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.