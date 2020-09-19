Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $118.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.45 million and the lowest is $114.70 million. Novocure posted sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $460.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $466.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.91 million, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $569.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.74. 6,725,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $110.98.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

