Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $19.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

