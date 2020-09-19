Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

OHI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 3,114,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.