Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

OHI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 3,114,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

