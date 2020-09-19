Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $12.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $53.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 156,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $181,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $27,300 and have sold 215,162 shares worth $530,791. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

