Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBNK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.