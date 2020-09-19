Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

PS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,572. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

