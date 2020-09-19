Brokerages Anticipate US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.56 Million

Brokerages predict that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $403.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.00 million. US Concrete reported sales of $408.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 352,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Concrete by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete during the first quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in US Concrete by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter valued at $450,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.