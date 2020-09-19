Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 million and the highest is $3.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.66 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million.

Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,280. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

