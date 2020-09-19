Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $115.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.63 million and the highest is $120.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $155.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $489.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.44 million to $492.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $521.38 million, with estimates ranging from $504.34 million to $550.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 5,416,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,364. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $644.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.51.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

