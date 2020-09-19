Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $422.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.60 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $444.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,279. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

