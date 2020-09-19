Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research downgraded DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,044,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 505,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DouYu International by 258.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.59.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

