Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 1,414,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

