Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report $448.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $739.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.