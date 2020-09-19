Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $148.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $205.70 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $672.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.00 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,381,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

