Brokerages Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will report sales of $505.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.65 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $528.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.
Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 1,443,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Servicemaster Global
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.
