Brokerages Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce sales of $758.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.40 million and the lowest is $755.45 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $725.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 722,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.09.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.