Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 21,621,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,308,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.