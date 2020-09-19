Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.23 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.62 billion to $73.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $73.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 114,365,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,018,734. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

