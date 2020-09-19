Brokerages Set Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target at $6.00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ARLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.18. 918,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.61. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

