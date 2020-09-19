Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $242.41

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,953 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,818. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

