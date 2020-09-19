Brokerages Set Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 782,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.