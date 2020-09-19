Brokerages Set Axa SA (EPA:CS) Price Target at €23.00

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting €16.66 ($19.60). The company had a trading volume of 18,759,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.62. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

