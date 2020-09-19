Brokerages Set BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$74.25

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DOO traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$67.39. 304,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,100. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.73.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

