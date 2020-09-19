Brokerages Set BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$74.25

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DOO traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$67.39. 304,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,100. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.73.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

