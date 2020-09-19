Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) PT at €5.01

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.04 ($5.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

CBK stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €4.48 ($5.27). The company had a trading volume of 14,651,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.02. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 38.31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

