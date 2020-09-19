Brokerages Set Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Price Target at $26.40

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
In related news, VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cryolife
CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.
