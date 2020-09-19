Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $19.00

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 3,176,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $875.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.87. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.