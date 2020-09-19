Brokerages Set Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VRT remained flat at $$17.61 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,301. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Analysts predict that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

