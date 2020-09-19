Brokerages Set Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) PT at $70.00

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DORM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 428,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $88.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,437,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

