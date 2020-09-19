Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 140,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,102. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 756,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $382.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

