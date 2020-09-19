Brokerages Set Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $92.80

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 919,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.