Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $105.08

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.21. 4,771,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

