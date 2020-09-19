Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $73.58

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 914,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,209. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $76.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

