Brokerages Set Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) PT at $33.50

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 173,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

