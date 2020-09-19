Brokerages Set Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Target Price at $14.00

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $381,891 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 105.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,710. The firm has a market cap of $667.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

