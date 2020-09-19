Brokerages Set Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $45.75

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progress Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 829,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,174. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.