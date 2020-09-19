Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $86.71

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,626,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,577,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

