Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €86.50

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.50 ($101.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Safran stock traded down €2.80 ($3.29) during trading on Monday, reaching €95.20 ($112.00). 2,176,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.12.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

