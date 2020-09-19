Brokerages Set SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $13.98

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. 852,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,895. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

