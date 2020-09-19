Brokerages Set Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Price Target at €129.18

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €129.31 ($152.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SIE traded down €1.40 ($1.65) on Monday, reaching €117.64 ($138.40). The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,184 shares. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.97 and a 200 day moving average of €97.93.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

