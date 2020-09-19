Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -239.68 and a beta of 2.03. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

