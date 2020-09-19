BTIG Research Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $58.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $24,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 41,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

