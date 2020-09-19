Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.