Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,004. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

