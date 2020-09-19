Burst Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $15,839.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,294,976 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

